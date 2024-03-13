David Raya was the hero as Arsenal beat Porto 4-2 on penalties on Tuesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010.

The teams were locked at 1-1 on aggregate after an absorbing second leg at the Emirates but Raya saved twice in the shootout to break the hearts of the two-time champions.

The goalkeeper pulled off a brilliant save to deny Wendell and repeated the feat against Galeno, while the home side converted all four of their penalties.

It is the first time a Champions League match has been decided by penalties since the 2016 final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Mikel Arteta’s Premier League leaders were not at their fluent best against a disciplined Porto side.

Leandro Trossard pulled Arsenal level on aggregate shortly before half-time but neither side could find the killer blow.

