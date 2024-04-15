British singer-songwriter Raye will headline the Isle of MTV on July 16 along with France's DJ Snake for the 16th edition of the concert in Malta.

Both acts have just performed at the Coachella festival in the US.

RnB singer-songwriter Raye won six awards, including Album of the Year at this year’s Brit Awards. She broke the record for most wins and nominations for an artist at the ceremony in one year for her album, My 21st Century.

DJ Snake is a French DJ and music producer who has collaborated with artists Lil Jon, Justin Beiber and Major Lazor.

DJ Snake performs at the Sahara Stage at Coachella. Photo: AFP

The St Publius' Parish Church will again serve as the backdrop for the MTV music festival in the Floriana Granaries.

It will be broadcast again on MTV and Paramount channels and is run in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority.

Russell Samuels, the senior vice president of creative and integrated marketing at Paramount International called the concert “a world-class music experience”.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, Russell Samuel from Paramount and Carlos Micallef from the Malta Tourism Authority. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Carlo Micallef, chief executive of the MTA, said the concert is "one of the most popular concerts in summer throughout Europe” and was a positive way of promoting tourism in Malta.

Last year, more than 30,000 people attended the concert.

In the coming weeks, more details on the lineup and ticket registration will be announced.