Bajada New Energy is setting a new standard in Malta's green energy sector with the introduction of its Solar Panel Buyback Initiative. This forward-thinking program is designed to provide unparalleled peace of mind to solar panel users across the island, particularly addressing the concerns of those affected by the shade from new high-rise constructions.

As Malta continues to grow, the clash between urban development and solar access rights has become increasingly apparent. Stepping in as a pioneer, Bajada New Energy is the first Maltese company to offer a solid solution, ensuring the investments in solar energy are protected.

Solid support for green energy and customer confidence

This buyback initiative is tailored for clients who chose Bajada New Energy for their solar installations and are now facing reduced efficiency due to overshadowing from nearby buildings. It highlights Bajada New Energy's deep commitment to promoting sustainable energy and ensuring customer investments continue to yield returns, despite the challenges of urban expansion.

Daniel Bajada, CEO of Bajada New Energy, emphasizes, "Our Solar Panel Buyback Initiative reflects our mission to lead in renewable energy while securing our customers' investments against the unpredictability of urban development."

Enhancing renewable energy efforts with REWS's support

In conjunction with this buyback scheme, the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS) is introducing updated grant schemes and feed-in tariffs to further encourage the adoption of renewable energy among Maltese households and businesses.

The updated scheme offers up to €3,000 for new photovoltaic installations and as much as €7,200 for battery storage systems, significantly increasing the previous year's support. These incentives come with a 20-year guaranteed feed-in tariff, promising long-term energy savings.

Additionally, REWS is launching a new feed-in tariff program for renewable installations up to 40kWp, offering a lucrative 15c per kWh rate for two decades, aimed at fostering larger-scale green investments.

Charting a greener path forward

The collaboration between Bajada New Energy's buyback initiative and REWS's financial incentives marks a major stride towards a more sustainable and energy-resilient Malta. Together, these programmes not only tackle the immediate issues posed by rapid urbanization but also open the door for wider adoption of efficient solar energy solutions across the island.

For detailed information on the Solar Panel Buyback Initiative, the latest REWS grant schemes, and other eco-friendly energy solutions, head to Bajada New Energy's website.

Get in touch with Bajada New Energy by calling on 2180 7123 (Mon-Fri 8:30 am–5 pm, Sat 9:00 am–12 pm), e-mail at sales@bajadagroup.com or by visiting www.bajadnewenergy.com.