The Central Public Library in Floriana is hosting a ‘Read Around the World Book Club’ where a new book from different cultures and perspectives is put under the spotlight each month. Here are the upcoming meeting dates and titles: October 19 – The Giver by Lois Lowry; November 16 – Beyond That, the Sea by Laura Spence-Ash; and December (day to be announced) – Secret of a Thousand Beauties by Mingmei Yip.

The meetings will take place at 11am. Everyone is invited to share their thoughts, make new friends and engage in lively discussions. Those interested may send an e-mail to events.library@gov.mt.