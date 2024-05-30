The Point Shopping Mall, in collaboration with Nike and Prime, is thrilled to announce the "Train with the Champions" football competition. This is a golden opportunity for Maltese young football enthusiasts to train with some of the best coaches at the renowned Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC international academies in the UK.

Two lucky winners will receive a one-week Nike Football Camp experience at either Chelsea FC or Liverpool FC, along with €500 in cash for travel expenses.

In order to join, participants must register between May 20 and June 14, 2024 at the Nike Store located on level -2 at The Point. Entrants must be between the ages of 12 and 17 and agree to the competition's rules and terms and conditions.

The competition is set for June 15 and 16 and will see participants undergo four exciting football skills tests including: Passing Precision, Shooting Challenge, Juggling + Bin Challenge, and Cross Bar Challenge. These tests will be evaluated by The Player Lab, led by Andrei Agius, ensuring fairness and professionalism throughout the judging process.

This incredible opportunity offers more than just football training - it’s a chance for young players to showcase their skills, meet like-minded athletes, and train with top-tier professionals. Imagine your child stepping onto the field, eyes wide with excitement, as they join a community of passionate young footballers, all driven by the same dream.

With the competition approaching, parents have the unique chance to sign their children up for an experience that promises not only skill development but also unforgettable memories and lasting friendships. Envision the pride on their faces as they return home, brimming with stories of new techniques learned and friendships formed.

Key dates

Registration Opens: May 20, 2024

Registration Closes: June 14, 2024

Competition Dates: June 15 and 16, 2024

Give your child the extraordinary gift of this football journey - an opportunity they’ll cherish for a lifetime. Register now and make their dream a reality!

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/TrainWithTheChampions or write to us directly on hello@thepointmalta.com.

This competition made possible with the collaboration of Nike, Prime and The Point Shopping Mall.