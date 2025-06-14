We are watching our islands erode, silently and helplessly, while nostalgia takes us back to gentler days. We often reminisce about a time when life was slower, when buildings were born out of necessity. Back then churches stood proudly atop descending urban skylines. Towns and villages unfolded organically along contours of the land. Spaces were designed in response to the needs of the community – that was Architecture: the art of shaping space for positive and meaningful human experience.

Today, space is often reduced to a numeric value where floor area is seen as a figure imputed into a feasibility study.

Read the full feature at Times2.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.