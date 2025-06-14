We are watching our islands erode, silently and helplessly, while nostalgia takes us back to gentler days. We often reminisce about a time when life was slower, when buildings were born out of necessity. Back then churches stood proudly atop descending urban skylines. Towns and villages unfolded organically along contours of the land. Spaces were designed in response to the needs of the community – that was Architecture: the art of shaping space for positive and meaningful human experience.

Today, space is often reduced to a numeric value where floor area is seen as a figure imputed into a feasibility study.

