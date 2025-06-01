Imagine surviving an accident only to wake up paralysed, unable to move or speak. For many, this is a harsh reality.

People who suffer from severe spinal cord injuries or traumatic brain damage often lose not only mobility but also the ability to communicate verbally. This silent existence can be isolating, cutting individuals off from the world and their loved ones.

However, researchers at the University of Malta are developing a new technology that offers hope by helping these individuals reclaim their ability to communicate.

The system works by turning thoughts into text. EEG (electroencephalogram) technology reads electrical signals from the brain and translates them into written words.

The system is aimed at those unable to speak, allowing them to express their thoughts directly through brain signals, bypassing the need for speech altogether.

Here’s how it works: when someone thinks about a word or phrase, the system detects the brain’s activity and translates it either into text on a screen or relates it via a computer-generated voice.

For example, if a person thinks the word “help”, that thought appears as “help” in writing. The system can also process more complex thoughts, generating entire sentences.

This breakthrough is significant for individuals who are otherwise unable to communicate verbally. The technology is even more powerful because it works in real time and recognises objects around the user to add context to their thoughts.

For instance, if someone looks at an object, like a glass of water, the system can detect it and help form a sentence such as “I need water”. This added layer of interaction offers more independence to individuals who may rely heavily on caregivers.

The potential impact of this technology is profound. For someone unable to speak for years, the ability to express thoughts and needs is life-changing.

Beyond the practical benefits, the technology offers a chance to restore a person’s sense of identity and autonomy. Communicating again can bring emotional relief, helping reconnect individuals with their families and the world around them.

While still in development, the system shows tremendous promise. As the technology progresses, it could become more accessible, offering countless people the opportunity to reconnect with others.

So far, the system can only recognise a limited set of words but its potential for growth is clear. For individuals who have lost their ability to speak, this development at the University of Malta represents a major step forward in reclaiming their voices, proving that communication can still be possible, even when speech is not.

Alexiei Dingli is a renowned AI expert and professor at the University of Malta with over 20 years of experience. He has helped many companies implement AI solutions and received recognition from international organisations such as the European Space Agency, the World Intellectual Property Organisation and the United Nations. He has also played a significant role in the Malta.AI task force, working to make Malta a global leader in AI.

The Lagoon Nebula, located some 4,000 light years away, imaged from Żurrieq using a five-inch Newtonian telescope and 3nm H-Alpha and OIII filters by Josef Borg. The emission nebula is a star-forming region, with the gaseous constituents of the nebula ionised by newly-formed stars in the nebula itself.

Sound Bites

• Starfish Neuroscience: Looking at brain implants for multiple potential use cases. A BCI start-up founded by Valve co-founder Gabe Newell, Starfish Neuroscience is aiming to develop the first part – an electrophysiology chip – of its intended brain implants by the end of 2025. Use cases for such a brain implant may vary widely and the use of multiple implants might be required in certain instances, such as dealing with complex neurological conditions like Parkinson’s disease. After partnering with other companies to build the full implant, Starfish Neuroscience hopes to be able to open up new possibilities in restoring movement and communication in people with specific neurological conditions.

DID YOU KNOW?

• Augmentative and Alternate Communication (AAC): It is estimated that almost 100 million people worldwide could benefit from technologies involving AAC. Augmentative communication technologies are intended to supplement speech for users who have some degree of speech abilities, whereas alternative communication technologies are intended to be used by individuals where speech ability is completely absent.

• Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs): BCIs are improving significantly, with more recent BCIs showing unprecedented low error rates and speech decoding speeds of 62 words per minute, approaching normal conversation speed of 160 words per minute.

• Autism and verbal disabilities: In studies concerning children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, it is now understood that 25-30% are minimally verbal and remain so after reaching five years of age.

For more trivia, see: www.um.edu.mt/think.