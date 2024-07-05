The Mediterranean Children's Movement, led by president emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca is calling on Malta and fellow Mediterranean countries to recognise the state of Palestine.

It also urged Mediterranean countries to join Spain and become party to South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice while expressing confidence in the workings of the International Criminal Court.

The movement agreed to make the demands during an urgent meeting called in the ninth month of the "Israeli government’s terrible war, after 76 years of occupation of Palestine and 17 years of siege of Gaza".

In a statement following the meeting, it called on all Mediterranean governments to oppose the systematic genocide of the people of Gaza and the continued expansion of illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

"While we condemn the attacks by Hamas on innocent Israelis on October 7, the Israeli government's war on Gaza is a totally disproportionate response.

"Over more than eight months of daily bombardments, phosphorous bombing and utter destruction, starvation, detention and torture, the Palestinian people need our solidarity as never before."

The MCM said that in nine months, 17,000 children had been killed, 21,000 reported missing and 19,000 orphaned.

"We ask all Mediterranean heads of state, prime ministers and foreign ministers to uphold the Mediterranean tradition of principled solidarity and respect for human rights.

"We ask you to stand above the waiverers and the colluders in this unfolding tragedy of global and historic importance. We ask you to actively work to put an end to all wars and conflicts in our region."

The MCM added that in the face of the Israeli government's continued inhumane policies with seeming impunity, more and more people and states were embracing restrictive strategies.

Palestinian premature babies receive care in incubators at Khan Yunis's Nasser hopsital, whose administration announced that their lives were at risk as the fuel stock required to operate electricity generators is running out. Photo: AFP

The MCM is asking Mediterranean countries:

Will you advance peace and social progress in the Mediterranean by promoting freedom, justice and equality for the Palestinian people?

Will you work to make all sales of lethal weapons to Israel illegal?

Do you agree that sanctioning action should be taken against the Israeli government's policies of occupation, displacement, repression, and assassination of the Palestinian people and the children of Gaza?

Do you agree that all relations, trade and investment should be immediately suspended with Israeli entities that do not oppose Israeli occupation of the Palestinian Territories?

Will you work toward suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement until the Israeli Government ends its violations of UN resolutions and International Law?

Will you support a regional call for European sanctions against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Military Leader of Israel’s War Cabinet, Minister Yoav Gallant and the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir?