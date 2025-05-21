Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has called on the Maltese government to 'urgently' recognise a Palestinian state.

"In view of the declared genocide by Israel, the only way to stop all this is to give an international platform to the Palestinians," he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Separately, another Labour MP, Daniel Attard wrote that the suffering of the people of Gaza could not be ignored, saying that a genocide was underway.

"Indifference is complicity. Some people close their eyes. Nothing will stop me from speaking out," he said. Last month he also criticised the European Parliament for its silence.

Malta has repeatedly said it will recognise a Palestinian state at the right time.

It appeared to be on the edge of granting such recognition last year, when Norway, Ireland and Spain took that step, but a Malta Foreign Ministry spokesman later explained that while Malta has affirmed its readiness to recognise Palestine, it would do so when recognition could make a positive contribution, and when the circumstances were right.

The same position was recently reiterated by the prime minister.

European pressure on Israel

Earlier this week European countries ramped up pressure on Israel to abandon its intensified campaign in Gaza and let more aid into the war-ravaged territory, where rescuers said Wednesday new attacks killed at least 19 people.

Israel said 93 trucks had entered Gaza from Israel on Tuesday but the United Nations said the aid had been held up.

The humanitarian crisis has prompted international anger, with the European Union saying it would review its trade cooperation deal with Israel over the blockade.

European Union foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said "a strong majority" of foreign ministers from the 27 member states backed the move, adding "the countries see that the situation in Gaza is untenable... and what we want is to unblock the humanitarian aid".

Sweden said it would press the EU to level sanctions against Israeli ministers.

Britain suspends free trade talks with Israel

Britain suspended free-trade negotiations with Israel, summoned the Israeli ambassador and said it was imposing sanctions on settlers in the occupied West Bank in its toughest actions so far against Israel's conduct of the war.

"Blocking aid, expanding the war, dismissing the concerns of your friends and partners. This is indefensible and it must stop," Foreign Secretary David Lammy told parliament.

Israel rejected the moves. The EU action "reflects a total misunderstanding of the complex reality Israel is facing," Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said.

Responding to Britain, Marmorstein said "external pressure will not divert Israel from its path in defending its existence and security".

Pope's appeal

Pope Leo on Wednesday called for sufficient humanitarian aid to be allowed into war-ravaged Gaza.

"The situation in the Gaza Strip is worrying and painful," the pope said during his first weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square.