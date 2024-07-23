Antoine Zammit, the architect involved in the recent re-design of Mosta Square, says he feels let down by the present council's decision to reconsider the partial pedestrianisation of the site.

“It’s a bit of a letdown. It is a regression in a sense because the point of the design was to pedestrianise the town centre,” said Zammit, who designed the square with his Studjurban team.

"Reversing the partial pedestrianisation would mean that we are succumbing to motor vehicles again, which goes against the project’s focus on moving away from the car-centric mentality," he said.

Architect Antoine Zammit. Photo: Lisa Attard

The square started being closed off on Saturday evenings and Sundays earlier this year, with traffic diverted away from the area.

Earlier this month the new mayor, Joseph Gatt, confirmed that the partial pedestrianisation of the square was being reconsidered due to a string of complaints from residents and businesses in the area. Residents complained of heavy traffic along the alternative routes and businesses said customers were staying away.

Zammit said the only valid argument against the partial pedestrianisation was that residents living next to the square had a longer journey home due to the new traffic routes.

But he said that the design had significant benefits, including the reduction of traffic in Mosta centre and a reduction in emissions. Families had a space where to meet and enjoy themselves without worrying about cars. He said he enjoyed visiting the square with his young family and had seen the community spirit it created first hand.

“

It is hard to digest that this might not even work for a weekend, - Antoine Zammit

Zammit said he was worried that if this initiative was considered unsuccessful, it might sway other local councils away from similar measures.

He explained that it had been particularly challenging to balance pedestrianisation and traffic because Mosta Square was simultaneously a town centre and a linear road that connected to other localities, similar to Hamrun and San Ġwann.

“Abroad, people have made hard decisions, and with time, their residents learnt these decisions benefitted them. It seems we aren’t willing to make hard decisions,” Zammit lamented.

Environment minister insists pedestrianisation should stay

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli has added her voice to the ongoing controversy, saying opening up squares where possible to pedestrians is a courageous environmental measure which provides communities with a safe space and fosters a sense of togetherness.

This government, she said, was making an unprecedented effort to challenge the status quo, and the many difficulties of a small island state, by identifying and creating new open spaces for families and children in the village cores.

It was encouraging to observe several local councils also taking environmental initiatives which strengthened the quality of life.

Dalli said the Nationalist Party often preached on the need to reduce the use of private vehicles and invest more in open spaces. However, when push came to shove, the Nationalist-led council in Mosta party was choosing the easiest way out instead of seeking better ways to improve this positive initiative whilst addressing the concerns of residents and businesses.

"Change is hard to come by, but that does not mean it should not be done. It is possible to implement change when it is planned properly, although it might take longer," she said.