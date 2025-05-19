A record 550 social housing units were issued in 2024, while the Housing Authority spent €77.6 million over the same period, according to the authority’s latest report.

The figures were among a raft of statistics presented by Housing Authority CEO Matthew Zerafa at a press conference on Monday morning.

The figures also show that almost 5,000 people have used the First-Time Buyers scheme, whereby new homeowners receive a grant of €10,000 over 10 years, since its launch in 2023.

Total expenditure by the Housing Authority rose from around €20.6 million in 2017 to €77 million in 2024.

Housing Authority CEO Matthew Zerafa. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

Zerafa said that over the same period, 50 new units were constructed by the authority, while 539 families benefitted from the refurbishment of existing housing units. 34 new lifts were installed and over 1,000 technical inspections carried out.

Alongside the allocation of over 550 units, the authority carried out 250 personal plan interventions via a team of social workers and social care professionals.

Zerafa added that the authority had embarked on a digitalisation drive to offer better service to its customers and to use data insights to make evidence based decisions.

Regulation of the private residential rental market, with the aim of curbing abuse and improving efficiency, has also seen the number of contracts registered with the authority rise from just under 30,000 in the second half of 2020 to over 66,000 active contracts in 2024.

Zerafa said that the authority’s achievements over the past year were a step towards a more just and efficient housing system.

“This is a form of practical social justice. We aren’t just creating opportunities but creating a path for people’s futures,” he said, adding that stability in the housing sector translates to stability in the economy and communities.

Zerafa said there was a shift away from viewing people merely as files and numbers and instead viewing them as human beings who needed support.

Minister for Social Housing Roderick Galdes. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

Ministry for Social and Affordable Accommodation Roderick Galdes said that 12,300 families had been assisted with housing in 2024, resulting in the strengthening of their purchasing power.

He noted that the social housing waiting list had been halved in the space of seven years.