The La Valette Marathon has reached its third edition and this year’s race is set to attract a record number of participants.

Organised by CORSA, the annual race has been revitalised this year as the participants are set to compete on a new course that is set to guarantee an enjoyable experience for all the athletes at the starting line.

Matthew Pace, CEO and race co-founder, told the Times of Malta that for CORSA every year has been an important learning curve to provide the best possible race for all the participants.

“This is the third year of the La Valette Marathon, and every year has been a learning curve for us,” Pace said.

“This year we decided to redesign the full marathon route, ensuring a continuous sea-view for the participants and guaranteeing that wow factor. Through the new route, we have decreased hill elevation by 60m and with toughest bit before the 15km mark unlike last year’s where this happened to be at the 35km mark.

