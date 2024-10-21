db Group, a major player in hospitality, catering, and healthcare, has reported its highest-ever turnover after a year of exceptional growth and progress.

In a statement, the group said it has successfully diversified operations and is now embarking on an international expansion programme.

The group reported a record-breaking turnover of €88.7 million for the financial year 2024, reflecting a 25% increase. It also registered a 21% rise in earnings before interest to €36.8 million, with total assets amounting to €474 million.

db Group chairman and managing director Silvio Debono said: "Today we are simultaneously strengthening what we have been doing locally while we explore new avenues towards a future abroad."

db Grouop plans to expand its AKI restaurant to One Cavendish Square in London, which is set to open in 2025. It is db Group’s first restaurant outside of Malta, following the group's 11 restaurants around the island.

db Group’s London-based global investment arm, SDH Capital, continues to identify new opportunities to expand its hospitality operations around the world.

Locally, db Group has built on its strong foundations with continued growth and diversification in its hospitality offerings. Works on the group's mixed-use development at St George’s Bay, which will feature a five-star Hard Rock Hotel, St George’s Mall and the luxury ORA residences, have started. Meanwhile, the group has expanded its Starbucks franchise across Malta.

Throughout the year, the group has also struck in several collaborations, such as the regular events featuring the world’s 50 Best Bars, set at a different location every month.

Robert Debono, CEO of db Group, said: "Where global companies with high standards go, business, as well as the receiving country, thrive and flourish. These brands send a clear message that those running them not only believe in our country's present, but, more crucially, its future.”