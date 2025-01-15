Over 940,000 passengers passed through the Valletta cruise port in 2024, breaking a record registered in 2019.

In a statement on Wednesday, the government said more than 940,000 passenger movements were registered at the port last year - 4% higher than 2019.

Throughout the year, the Grand Harbour received 357 cruise ship calls.

It is estimated that cruise ships berthing at the Valletta harbour contribute around €88 million to Malta's economy every year: €38 million is spent by cruise passengers and another €50 million by cruise line companies themselves.

Tourism Minister Ian Borg, who visited Valletta Cruise Port together with Transport Minister Chris Bonett on Wednesday, said the government was determined to continue supporting the sector while improving the overall experience of cruise passengers during their short stop here.

“We want cruise passengers to enjoy their experience and put our country on their bucket list for a longer holiday next time round.

"To achieve this, we need a comprehensive effort by all stakeholders, not only from the private sector but also from different government entities and authorities. This is why we are collaborating with other ministries to make sure that as a country, we intensify our efforts for a better-quality tourism product in coming years,” he added.

Bonett meanwhile referred to recent investment in shore-to-ship infrastructure.

The system, which has the capacity to power up to five cruise liners simultaneously, is directly improving the quality of life for thousands of families living in the vicinity of the Grand Harbour. The project is expected to cut pollution by 90% for nearby residents by 2030, he said.

He also noted that Malta was the first Mediterranean country to invest in an Onshore Power Supply project.

Stephen Xuereb, COO of Global Ports Holding and CEO of Valletta Cruise Port meanwhile referred to the government's extension of Quay Pinto 4-5, noting works should be completed within the next year.

He added that the Valletta Cruise Port had also issued a request for proposals for the Old Power House. By mid-February, he said, the company will launch a public tender for the development of the Atrium car park.