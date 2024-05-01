An unprecedented 13 of the 39 candidates vying for one of Malta’s six seats at the European Parliament in the June 8 elections will be running on an independent ticket.

The election will feature nine PL and eight PN candidates.

The list includes former AD chair Arnold Cassola, comedian James Ryder, cult favourite Żaren tal-Ajkla and former PL Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manchè, a surprise late addition to the list.

Along with candidates from several smaller parties, they will be hoping to appeal to the growing number of voters who say they could abstain on election day.

The nominations for the two main parties feature some familiar faces, such as frontrunners Roberta Metsola and Alex Agius Saliba, alongside several newcomers to the political scene.

Some names were notable by their absence, most prominently Joseph Muscat, who hinted at his possible candidacy in recent weeks.

Of Labour’s four sitting MEPs, only Agius Saliba will be seeking re-election.

The PN’s two MEPs will both be on the ballot, with Metsola expected to be a shoo-in. Malta’s longest-serving MEP, David Casa, will also be hoping to hold on to his seat.

ADPD has four candidates, including newly-elected leader Sandra Gauci. Other small parties also find their way onto the ballot sheet, with ABBA and Imperium Europa nominating one candidate each, to go with Volt’s one nomination, bringing the number of candidates up to 39.