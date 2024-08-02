A seventh turtle nest was discovered in Golden Bay, marking a record number of nests ever found in concurrently in Malta.

In a statement on Friday, the Environment and Resources Authority said that the nest was found at around 3am, marking the greatest number of confirmed and protected nests in a single season.

Once an ecological monitor spotted the eggs and ensured they had been laid safely, when the turtle's microchip was checked it was discovered that this was the same turtle who laid eggs at the fourth recorded nest earlier this year.

The turtle who made the nest is the same one which laid the fourth nest discovered earlier this year. Photo: Nature Trust Malta

ERA officers immediately went on-site to ensure that the nest was protected.

"This season is definitely an active one for this endangered species, which brings celebratory news for biodiversity protection," the statement said.

"The public is reminded that if a turtle is spotted during a nesting attempt, no interactions with the turtle are to be made, as noise and light may scare the turtle away and a potential nest may be lost as a result. One should also immediately report the sighting."

To report turtle activity call ERA on 2292 3500 or Nature Trust Malta on 9999 9505.