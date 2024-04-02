In a remarkable display of youthful talent and international camaraderie, an astounding 93 young golfers from 22 different countries, alongside six local participants, gathered in Malta to partake in the esteemed 6th edition of the Malta Junior Open. Endorsed by the R&A and contributing to the World Amateur Golf Ranking points system, the event promised an exhilarating showcase of skill and sportsmanship.

The competition, conducted over 54 holes, followed a medal stroke play format, with the coveted title bestowed upon the player boasting the finest gross aggregate score. Embracing inclusivity, the tournament featured three distinct categories catering to under-21, under-18, and under-16 age brackets.

