With an average of one sighting recorded every four days, the Spot the Alien campaign has undoubtedly been successful in raising awareness and collecting data on alien species. Even now, after ten years, ‘it is very important that we keep monitoring the aliens,’ says Prof. Alan Deidun. The campaign, which started in 2015, relies on observations from citizen scientists to look out for alien fish and other alien marine species.

