The female Red Bull employee at the centre of allegations against Christian Horner has lodged an official complaint to Formula 1’s governing body the FIA, the BBC reported on Saturday.

Allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Red Bull’s embattled team principal have overshadowed the opening weeks of the 2024 F1 season.

Horner was cleared of wrongdoing by an internal investigation carried out by Red Bull’s parent company last month.

