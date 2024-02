Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been cleared of inappropriate behaviour, the Formula One team’s parent company said Wednesday.

A statement from Austrian energy drinks company Red Bull, said the “grievance has been dismissed”, adding: “Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.”

Horner faced questioning for eight hours at an internal hearing in London earlier this month after allegations were made by a female colleague.

