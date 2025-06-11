Red Points, a global leader in digital brand protection, has released its most in-depth study to date: The Counterfeit Buyer Teardown 2025. This new report explores the evolving behaviors of counterfeit product buyers and highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in facilitating the sale and discovery of fake goods online.

About Red Points

Founded in 2011, Red Points provides AI-driven solutions that protect brands from online infringements including counterfeiting, piracy, impersonation, and domain abuse. Headquartered in Barcelona with offices in New York, Beijing, and Salt Lake City, the company serves over 1,300 brands across industries such as fashion, electronics, cosmetics, and entertainment.

Key findings from the 2025 Report

Drawing from responses of 2,000 U.S. consumers who have purchased counterfeit goods and 1,000 brand professionals, the report uncovers major shifts in the digital counterfeit landscape: AI Tools in Action: 28% of consumers who bought counterfeits used AI tools to help them find these products—marking a new frontier in how fakes are sourced.

Minimal Price Gaps: Counterfeit items are often only 31–38% cheaper than authentic products, making it harder for buyers to recognize fakes by price alone.

Unintentional Purchases: 25% of luxury counterfeits were bought unintentionally, highlighting how convincing fake listings have become.

Fake Website Surge: Fraudulent eCommerce sites are expected to increase by 70% in 2025, driven by automation and sophisticated impersonation tactics.

Strategic implications

The findings signal a need for brands to intensify their online protection strategies. As counterfeiters increasingly use AI and digital marketing tactics, brands must also evolve their detection and enforcement methods.

Laura Urquizu, CEO of Red Points, emphasized: "As counterfeiters adopt advanced tools like AI, the fight against fakes becomes more complex and urgent. We're now seeing AI shape both the threat and the solution."

Access the full report

The full report, The Counterfeit Buyer Teardown 2025, is available for download here.