Nikolai Livori has announced the launch and strategic growth of Skivori Ltd, a remote iGaming software provider and gamification solutions, during Malta’s foremost games event, Playcon, hosted by Gaming Malta last weekend.

Skivori provides state-of-the-art software tailored to meet the evolving demands of the video gaming industry. From compliance to integration, these solutions empower clients with the tools needed for success.

The foundation of this new entity is based on bringing together two different verticals − iGaming and video gaming − by utilising common disciplines.

End-to-end gamification and casino software solutions

Skivori offers comprehensive services in both the gaming and igaming fields. The game development side encompasses the entire gamification pipeline, from initial game concept and design to art production and development.

The team also provides consultancy and turnkey game solutions, specialising in casino software. With a one-stop-shop approach to launching casinos swiftly and efficiently, the company offers expertise across multiple licensing frameworks, including MGA, SGA, DGA and Ontario, ensuring full regulatory compliance.

In addition to consultancy work, Skivori is actively developing its own internal IP games for both mobile and console platforms. These games aim to offer players unique, engaging experiences that resonate with global audiences, positioning the company as a creator of top-tier entertainment.

During the launch, Gaming Malta CEO Ivan Filletti said: “Today, as we witness the launch of Skivori Ltd, we celebrate not just a new player in the gaming landscape but a bold step towards a future where iGaming and video gaming converge. This innovative approach highlights Malta’s commitment to fostering creativity and excellence in our gaming ecosystem, setting the stage for exciting developments in both sectors underpinning our ‘home of gaming excellence’ credentials.”

Founder Livori is recognised as a leading visionary and investor with a proven track record of providing tech and tech services in Malta.

On the formation of Skivori, he said: “Our mission is to redefine the future of interactive gaming by blending our long-standing expertise in iGaming with the creative opportunities in video game development.

“With Malta’s strong position as a hub for gaming, we are excited to lead this next wave of innovation in both industries.”

Recognising Malta’s pivotal role in the global gaming landscape, Skivori is expanding rapidly by merging its expertise in both iGaming and video game development. This unique approach drives innovation, resulting in groundbreaking products that bridge the gap between these two dynamic industries.

To accelerate this growth, the company has recently integrated a team of industry veterans from both iGaming and video gaming, enhancing its ability to create market-leading solutions.