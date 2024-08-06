The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has confirmed that a 19th-century stone marker which controversially ended up in the garden of Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo's home, was returned a year ago.

The stone marker, bearing the initials "VR" (Victoria Regina), was found in Refalo's Qala home two years ago, prompting a police investigation into potential heritage crimes.

"The marker in question was handed over to the Superintendence in August last year in good condition. It is currently being held at the Superintendence repository," a spokesperson said.

Minister Refalo had consistently refused to comment on what had happened to the marker.

Asked on Tuesday he replied: "I have already said what needed to be said, and I have nothing more to add."

Refalo refusing to give details about the marker this Tuesday Video: Giulia Magri Refalo refusing to give details about the marker this Tuesday Video: Giulia Magri

In December of last year, when the marker had already been returned, Refalo highlighted the importance of national heritage. "The government needs to know what artefacts of national heritage every house has," he continued, "Everyone should have the right to enjoy them."

Refalo, described as a "known art collector" on his ministry's bio page, was investigated by the police responsible for heritage crimes after the artefact was found in his residence.

When asked about the status of the investigation, a police spokesperson said he could not give information.

Refalo has denied any wrongdoing but has not explained how the marker ended up in his house.