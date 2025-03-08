Welcome to The Money Coach, a Times of Malta column where readers can ask questions about life's money issues. Send your questions about personal finances, inheritance, gifting or other personal finance topics to moneycoach@timesofmalta.com

Dear Luca,

My wife and I have been homeowners for the past 10 years. Our maisonette, which we bought for €150,000, is now worth at least €350,000.

That sounds great, but it means nothing unless we’re selling, and we have no intention of doing so.

Having said that, I recently learnt about refinancing. Our home loan has an interest rate of 3.2%. In my research I found out that there are local banks that would be willing to offer a fixed interest rate of 1% for a couple of years, until it increases again afterwards (and it still wouldn’t reach 3.2%).

By my calculations, if we were to do this we would save roughly €150 a month for the first years, giving us the opportunity of paying more of the loan during this period, I think it’s a no-brainer. Is there some sort of catch which I am missing?

The reason I am asking is that refinancing is not really promoted, and when I mentioned it to my friends, there seemed to be very little interest, in spite of these potential savings.

Is there something I need to be aware of?

Refinancing Opportunity

Luca responds:

Well done on taking the time and initiative to do your own research. Refinancing your home – that is, switching your existing home loan to another bank to secure better interest rates or terms – could indeed be a great opportunity.

Home refinancing is very common in the US, but unfortunately in Malta there isn’t that much awareness about it and the commonly held idea is that once you take out a home loan with a bank, you stick with it.

Remember, though, that banks are in competition with each other, so some might have more competitive rates than others. That doesn’t just apply when shopping around for a loan, but also during the term of your home loan.

I went through a refinancing process some years ago. It can be a very good option but there are some of things you must consider:

Home refinancing means you have to employ a notary again for researches – this is an additional cost which in most cases is not covered by the bank.

It also means that you’d have to change the bank where you’re receiving the majority of your income to the bank you’re taking the loan from.

An architect’s official revaluation of the property has to be made – this cost is not always covered by the bank.

There are the bank’s legal costs to consider (yes, refinancing also means another sanction letter etc). These fees are normally covered by the bank as an added benefit, but it is important that you check beforehand.

Early repayment penalties – you suggested using savings to repay more of your loan, but many banks tend to charge a percentage of the outstanding balance if you close the loan early, which could significantly impact your savings from refinancing.

Life-Insurance and other conditions: it is probable that the bank would require that you move all insurances with it (not necessarily changing the insurance provider here, but in many cases the bank will ask for such charges to be made through the bank itself).

Administrative work and processing time – while this is not related to additional fees, the length of time it takes for a loan refinancing to happen (it can be anywhere between six months and sometimes even a year) puts many people off. It requires time for approvals, paperwork, and coordination between banks, notaries, and architects.

Another thing you may want to consider is approaching your current bank and asking to renegotiate your current home loan interest. You might be surprised at how accommodating the bank might turn out to be. Home loans are a significant revenue source for banks, so they don’t take losing a customer to a competitor lightly.

Considering the above, I believe I have covered all aspects related to refinancing. I am a beneficiary of the process myself and so are many of my clients. Thousands may be saved, but as I said before, do your research well, and make sure there are no unexpected fees which may dilute your savings!

I hope this helps.

Luca is the founder of the Money Coaching Hub. Email him your financial questions or your response to today's question for a chance to be featured in a future column.

Disclaimer: This column is intended to provide general information on various topics related to personal finance. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as personalised financial advice for your specific situation. Financial decisions are highly individual and can vary greatly based on your unique circumstances, goals, and risk tolerance. The author of this column is not authorised to provide financial advice. Before making any financial decisions, it is recommended to seek professional financial advice from an authorised financial advisor.