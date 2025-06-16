What inspired the decision to rebrand and introduce the distinct identities of Castille and Castillians?

MC: Castille has evolved significantly since the pandemic both in terms of the proprietary technology and networks the company has developed, as well as the customers and communities where it makes a valuable contribution.

Castille is now headquartered in Ireland under Castille Technologies from where we are internationalising our eco-systems of specialist skills. The rebranding of our two networks will clarify our positioning with stakeholders back home, as well as beyond our shores.

Castillians will be the brand for our vetted engineering network, where we have active teams in 30+ countries supporting customers in the UK and Ireland, US, Austria, Greece, Mauritius and Malta so far.

Our original brand Castille will be dedicated to our executive search business where we will also be launching fractional CFO and CHRO services. We are seeing phenomenal market trends in fractional work globally.

Our technology enables us to validate and monitor people’s track record at scale through verified references. This will power up our two branded networks to build communities of proven experts for our customers to engage with to build competitive advantage.

In what ways does Castille plan to differentiate itself in the competitive landscape of talent acquisition?

MC: Castille will be all about building an executive community of leaders with a proven track record. Other than setting new standards in executive search, we will also be launching innovative propositions such as CFO and CHRO services.

Castille – the executive network – will be relaunched in Malta and then scaled from there. Our vetted community will boast specialisation in different areas of leadership, scale of organisations, sectors, domains and geographies delivering on high-impact engagements.

Castille was always known for recommended exec talent; we are now repositioning the brand and our technology to be the main reference point in market for leaders with a proven track record.

How does Castillians ensure the quality and reliability of the vetted engineers it provides to clients worldwide?

MC: There remains significant structural skills gap in engineering due to the fast-evolving skills requirements driven by tech advances such as AI, as well as the perennial demographic pressures. To mitigate this, we are building an ecosystem of engineers whose track record we have affirmatively validated along with a state-of-the-art interface where our customers can engage with our trusted experts.

This way we are opening up new talent pools but with the confidence that comes with our rigorous vetting. We are building out the world’s most trusted engineering network.

How has the rebranding affected internal operations and team structures within the organisation?

MC: We have reorganised our organigram around three main units: platform technology and network, and a CX (customer experience) team for each of our two brands. Supporting these teams are our shared services backbone and our leadership team.

How does the organisation plan to communicate the benefits of the rebranding to potential clients?

MC: Each branded network has a very simple, high-value proposition which our customers find refreshing. Our value and ethos around strong partnerships with our customers, transparency and quality will remain our bedrock.

What are the key milestones and objectives set for Castille and Castillians over the next 12 to 24 months?

MC: Our vision is to continue innovating around our vetting technology and our CX. Our customers and community want peace of mind, and they need to be able to engage seamlessly to augment their critical, specialist skills gaps.

Beyond the platform our customers and community will also continue to benefit from our world-class support throughout the engagement cycle.

Our CTO, CFO and CHRO services will bring huge value to our customers and allow the proven leaders in our community to engage in high-impact, global work.

We will continue to build on the significant innovation we have around quality and CX.

Reflecting on the rebranding journey, what have been the most significant challenges and learnings for you as a leader?

MC: In my decade + at the helm at Castille, I never remember a time when I felt as excited and confident about what we are building and the value we bring our vetted communities and the customers engaging for specialist skills.

As an example, we have been deploying vetted skills across Africa on large projects in Ireland and the UK while also using our vetted communities in the Americas to service US business in areas like Cloud, AI and cyber to mention a few domains.

On the other hand, the vetted CTOs in our community are leveraging their validated expertise in technologies such as AI applied to specific sectors, domains and organisational scale to make a huge impact on our customer’s digital journeys.

It is very exciting to build our trusted networks in engineering and leadership which are both areas of expertise that have never been more critical to our world today.

Christian Xuereb is manager of digital marketing and technology partnerships at Castillians.