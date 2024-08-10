Having shifted in excess of 1.4 million units in Europe since its launch in 2004, the Hyundai Tucson barely needs an introduction.

What started as a fairly bland and uninspiring SUV has morphed into a capable and desirable family vehicle – one that has tracked the astronomical successes of Hyundai (and sister company Kia) in recent years.

First launched in 2022, the fourth generation Tucson comes boasting arguably the most attention-grabbing design to date, while a recent facelift has added an even more dynamic appearance thanks to a revised front grille, new lights and a selection of fresh colours.

There’s more tech inside and a wide choice of powertrains, ranging from typical petrol and diesel options, as well as both mild and plug-in hybrid variations.

