The fourth edition of Refugee Week Malta (RWM25) returns this week, with various events aimed at contributing to a more inclusive society.

The arts and cultural festival seeks to create a space for encounter; one that brings people together to share stories, develop connections and foster understanding among individuals from different backgrounds.

The theme for this year, ‘community as a superpower’, is a reminder that building caring communities is an urgent and beautiful act, made possible through everyday kindness, courage and the choice to show up for one another. It also urges people to take small steps that lead to big changes.

Read more about the festival on Times2.