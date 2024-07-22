The energy regulator failed to enforce legal requirements by Enemalta to submit plans on how it intends to develop the electricity distribution network.

A report by the auditor general pinpointed how the requirement had not been enforced by the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS).

The regulator’s board, according to its website, is still chaired by James Camenzuli, who is facing criminal charges over the hospital scandal.

For the second summer in a row, Malta and Gozo have been hit by power outages that have been blamed on a lack of investment by Enemalta in its electricity distribution network.

The state-owned energy provider is legally obliged to publish its development plans for the network on its website and submit them to the regulator “at least” every two years.

Despite the legal requirement having been introduced in June 2021, the auditor general said the plans had only been handed to the regulator in April 2024.

Almost three years had elapsed since the legal requirement to submit the plans was introduced and they were not publicly shared on Enemalta’s website, the auditor general noted.

'REW failed to sanction Enemalta'

The National Audit Office further flagged how REWS had failed to sanction Enemalta for “defaulting” on these requirements. REWS is empowered to fine Enemalta for these defaults, yet failed to do so.

When questioned about this lack of enforcement, the regulator’s management team told the auditor general that it “prefers to attempt to convince” Enemalta that it should abide by the regulations, rather than imposing sanctions.

It said imposing penalties may divert effort and resources from both the regulator and Enemalta towards “lengthy judicial proceedings”, rather than using these resources to complete and fulfil the submission of the plans in question.

Enemalta provided the auditor general with two network development plans, covering the periods 2022-2027 and 2024-2031. While the latter plan was “quite extensive”, the one for 2022-2027 was an “undated four-page document”, the auditor general said.

Enemalta spent less money on upgrading its distribution grid last year than it had a decade earlier, despite its infrastructure having to cater for a significantly larger and more power-hungry population, the auditor general’s report found.

The electricity company spent just over €21.3 million on infrastructural upgrades in 2014, at a time when Malta’s population stood at roughly 434,000 people and monthly energy demand averaged 339 megawatts.

Fast-forward 10 years and the company’s capital expenditure remained virtually unchanged even as Malta’s population and energy demands ballooned.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday Enemalta is implementing its “biggest-ever” investment in the distribution system.