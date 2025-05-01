Psychologists working within correctional facilities are commonly assumed to simply alleviate the discomfort of those in custody. In truth, the work is far more nuanced – and frequently anything but comforting.

Psychological therapy in a correctional setting isn’t only about softening the blow of incarceration – it’s about holding people accountable in a meaningful way.

Through a structured therapeutic process, individuals come to terms with their actions, explore what led to their offending – often tracing roots to early childhood or even pre-birth – and begin to understand the impact of their actions on others and on society.

It’s not an easy process. Change is impossible without understanding why you behave in a certain way. More importantly, people must learn to meet their needs through pro-social, rather than anti-social, means.

Therapy in prison, and elsewhere, is not a cup of coffee and a friendly chat. It is raw, painful work that forces people to face wounds they have long avoided. It brings hidden truths to the surface and challenges deeply rooted justifications. It is emotional, demanding and absolutely vital to rehabilitation and public safety.

Many believe psychological services in prison are a luxury, not realising that the public are among the primary beneficiaries. The men and women undergoing therapy are often those who previously lived in chaos: addiction, violence, instability. If they are to rejoin society, it is in everyone’s interest that they do so with insight and healthier coping strategies.

The punishment of prison is the loss of freedom. Removal from society is the sentence. Some argue prison should be harsh. But imagine being placed in a five-star hotel suite, complete with pool and jacuzzi – then told you cannot leave the corridor. Within a month, the walls would begin to close in. Confinement, by its nature, is hard.

It’s natural to want vindication. It’s human to feel rage, or to want revenge, especially if you or someone you love has been hurt. But if we allow revenge to dictate our justice system, where would the pain and suffering end? Justice is not about mirroring harm, it’s about preventing it from happening again. True justice lies not in suffering, but in reform. Not in vengeance, but in transformation.

Therapy… is not a cup of coffee and a friendly chat

If prison were only about punishment, we’d risk releasing individuals who are more broken, bitter and disconnected than ever. Research and lived experience show that rehabilitation is key. And, with it, reintegration.

Part of rehabilitation involves introducing structure. For many incarcerated individuals, prison offers their first experience of routine, consistency and discipline. Learning to follow a schedule, set goals and live respectfully within a community are vital building blocks for personal reform and reintegration.

Equally important is the environment in which this work occurs. Shaming and degrading conditions are not only unethical, they undermine therapeutic progress. You cannot nurture self-awareness or emotional regulation in a space that dehumanises. Change doesn’t happen through fear or humiliation. It happens when a person is given space to be vulnerable and structure to be held accountable.

Every individual entering prison is assigned a psychology team, yet, psychology is not magic. Some are young and see prison as a badge of honour. Others no longer believe they can ever stop using drugs or being violent. And there are multitudes of other reasons why change is not seen immediately. That is where our work begins. We meet people where they are. We build trust. We plant seeds that may take years to grow.

As I argued in a previous article, ‘Offender rehabilitation: There is no quick fix’, (Times of Malta, March 13, 2025), each step builds on the last. Sometimes, there are relapses and setbacks. But, then, one day, you cross paths with someone who once sat across from you in therapy. Now they’re walking with their child, holding a job, rebuilding a life. They look at you and say: “I’m okay now.” And, in that moment, you know the community is no longer at risk from them.

And this is just the psychologist’s perspective into the rehabilitation process. In reality, rehabilitation is a holistic effort that begins the moment someone enters prison and continues long after their release. It involves correctional officers, social workers, education officers, doctors, nurses, psychiatrists, psychotherapists, family therapists, other medical staff and prison management personnel. Sports and physical education officers, drug rehabilitation and reintegration programmes, probation and parole officers are all equally vital. And, once released, every professional an individual encounters, voluntarily or not, becomes part of their ongoing rehabilitation.

The next time you find yourself thinking that prisoners deserve to suffer, remember this: we do not build safer communities through shame, resentment, or hopelessness. We build them by supporting transformation. By creating conditions where even those who have fallen furthest are given not a guarantee but a chance to rise again.

Because when someone makes it out – whole, accountable and capable – we are all safer for it.

Gail Debono is senior forensic psychologist at the Correctional Services Agency, president of the Malta Chamber of Psychologists and associate fellow of the British Psychological Society.