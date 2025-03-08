Every second, around 10 children around the world fall victim to online sexual exploitation and abuse, with young girls remaining disproportionately at risk.

Behind this shocking figure is our future generation; young lives scarred by the misuse of technology, which, while possessing the ability to transform lives, drive innovation and bridge inequalities, is failing to protect those most at risk.

Recent research, the first of its kind, paints a deeply troubling picture.

In 2024, Childlight: The Global Child Safety Institute, conducted its ‘Into the Light Index’ across 57 countries and its findings should serve as a wake-up call to us all.

The study found that over 300 million children have been affected by abusive online beha­viour; one in every eight children faced non-consensual image offences (12.6%) and online solicitation (12.5%); and girls remained the primary targets of online abuse, with escalating risks of cyberbullying, grooming and exploitation.

As the world today marks International Women’s Day, I am making an urgent appeal to all those who can push for change, to be a catalyst and take action.

Despite years of advocacy and countless policy discussions, online abuse targeting girls is escalating at an alarming rate.

We are facing a digital epidemic of child exploitation, yet, our responses remain siloed, tangled in bureaucracy and unable to keep pace with the evolving tactics of online predators.

This is a global failure of governance, a failure of technology companies, and, ultimately, a collective failure of society to protect its most vulnerable.

During a keynote speech I delivered recently at the UN International Telecommunications conference in Budapest, I made an urgent appeal for global action to protect girls in the digital world; a call every country should heed to take decisive, unified action.

I believe the time for incremental change is over. Protecting girls, especially in the digital world, is not just a regulatory challenge – it is a moral imperative and a matter of global security.

If we are serious about creating a safer digital world, we must shift our focus from reactive measures to proactive prevention. This requires a comprehensive strategy grounded in education, accountability and international collaboration.

Education should be our first line of defence because, unfortunately, ignorance is one of the greatest enablers of online abuse.

In 2023, the Malta Foundation for the Well-being of Society conducted the first statistical study on child online abuse in Malta. Alarmingly, many girls were uncertain whether they had been victims, which highlights a critical gap in awareness – one that leaves girls especially vulnerable.

Protecting girls in the digital world is a moral imperative and a matter of global security - Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca

This is why digital literacy must extend beyond technical skills. Teaching children how to navigate platforms is not enough; we must equip them with critical thinking skills to recognise manipulation, understand consent and challenge the toxic digital culture that objectifies women and girls.

Education systems must also integrate robust programmes to foster critical thinking, emotional resilience and an understanding of digital rights.

The next step is empowering parents and educators who are the frontline defence for children navigating the digital world. Often, they feel ill-equipped to guide or protect youngsters, so we must invest in resources and training to ensure adults can identify signs of digital distress and intervene effectively.

This means providing accessible, up-to-date tools for families and schools to create safer online environments.

Technology companies too must bear responsibility. It is no longer acceptable for Big Tech to treat child protection as an afterthought to profit. Platforms must be designed with safety as a default, incorporating proactive measures like age verification, rapid intervention mechanisms and transparent reporting processes.

My final appeal is for governments to act boldly in the face of this global emergency.

Governments must enforce stringent regulations and hold tech companies accountable for the environments they create. This means going beyond voluntary guidelines to establish enforceable standards for online safety.

We also urgently require the global alignment to close loopholes that allow predators to operate across jurisdictions.

We must reject the normalisation of online harm. We must build a digital world where every child – especially every girl – can explore, learn and thrive without fear. This requires a coordinated, sustained effort across governments, industries and civil society.

We are at a crossroads. We can continue to accept online abuse as an unavoidable consequence of digital progress, or we can demand better.

This is not a technological inevitability; it is a matter of political will, corporate responsibility and societal commitment.

We cannot afford to wait. Together, we can build a digital world where every child is safe, every girl is protected and every future is full of possibility.

This is our responsibility. This is our moment. Let us rise to it.

President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca chairs the Malta Foundation for the Well-being of Society and is Eurochild president.