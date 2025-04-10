Relationship issues were the most common concern for people receiving counselling at the Richmond Foundation last year, overtaking anxiety for the first time in recent years.

According to figures from the foundation, 28 per cent of people sought support due to "relational issues", whether romantic or familial. This was followed by anxiety at 16 per cent, and low self-esteem and self-worth at nine per cent.

“Reports of relational issues have increased over the past couple of years,” said Lynn Sammut, the foundation’s head of well-being.

Sammut explained that in 2022 and 2023, such issues were the second-most-common reason people sought help, with anxiety ranking as the most prevalent concern during those years.

She emphasised that emotional health struggles often start early and more needs to be done to address them before they escalate in adulthood.

“We need to teach children about mental health from a very young age, and we need to teach them how to regulate their emotions to be better able to contain the mental and emotional challenges they may face in their teens and adulthood,” she said.

The foundation also noted a decrease in the number of people contacting them with thoughts of suicide. In 2024, there were 195 such contacts – an average of around 16 to 17 people per month. This compares to 214 contacts in 2023 and 391 contacts in 2022.

In 2022, both the 1770 helpline and OLLI chat were running 24/7. These services now operate from Monday to Friday between 8am and 8pm, and on Saturdays until 4pm. Outside these hours, callers are referred to the national mental health helpline of 1579.

These changes, Sammut said, have significantly affected how and when people access support.

In terms of outreach, the 1770 helpline received 4,512 calls in 2024, a slight increase from 4,195 in 2023, but far fewer than the 7,827 calls in 2022. The OLLI online chat was used 1,330 times in 2024, more than in 2023 (1,286 messages) but less than half the 3,232 messages received in 2022.

Face-to-face counselling also varied. The foundation held 1,438 appointments in 2024, down from 2,369 in 2023 but slightly up from 1,252 in 2022.

Through Healthy Minds Talk (EAP) the foundation helps people in employment with the challenges they are facing and their companies pay for their therapy. In 2024, the Richmond Foundation provided 8,700 counselling sessions and worked with 40 professionals, assisting 1,221 people.

“Despite this, at times we still had people waiting for support mostly because of sudden influxes in demand and influxes in critical cases. We do our best to mitigate this by triaging to make sure we do not miss critical cases,” Sammut said.

Through its Gift of Therapy fundraising initiative, the foundation supported 96 people in financial difficulty with 816 therapy sessions and an additional 667 support sessions, amounting to over €76,000 worth of services. Beneficiaries included students, unemployed people, single parents, individuals with chronic illnesses and others from challenging backgrounds.