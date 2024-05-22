The government has re-launched the double-glazing scheme for residents to replace their old windows with double-glazed ones for better protection from the surrounding noise pollution.

Funded by the Malta Freeport Corporation as a Corporate Social Responsibility contribution with a value of €300,000, will be administered by the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS).

Through the scheme, Birżebbuġa residents will have 90% of their material and installation costs, up to a maximum of €2,000 reimbursed by the government. Eligible costs include VAT.

The re-launch of the scheme was announced on Wednesday by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri.

This scheme applies to residents of private and residential properties in Birżebbuġa who wish to retrofit their existing apertures with double glazing.

By participating in this scheme, residents will not only reduce the noise from Freeport's operations but also enhance the sustainability of their homes by improving temperature control.

Dalli said more than 400 families applied and benefitted from past schemes.

"Initially, the scheme applied to a limited number of roads, but it has now been updated to be open to all areas in Birżebbuġa. This is the second time that the scheme is open to all residents of Birżebbuġa,” she said.

A similar scheme was launched back in 2019, then Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi had said Birżebbuġa residents are to be offered a grant of up to €2,000 for double glazing as part of a government drive to reduce the inconvenience of noise pollution from the nearby Freeport.

She said the scheme will help residents to invest in sustainable solutions to better control building temperatures.

She noted that REWS operates additional schemes that support sustainable building investments, including assistance for well restoration, incentives for home reverse osmosis systems, and aid for the installation of photovoltaic panels, among others.

On his part, Schembri said that in recent years several projects have been carried out to ensure that while the Freeport remains an important commercial port in the Mediterranean, its impact on the surrounding residents is minimised as much as possible.

The mayor, Scott Camilleri was also present at the press conference.

Applications will be accepted from Monday, 27 May 2024. The scheme is open until the end of the year 2024, or until the funds are absorbed.

The guidelines are available on the REWS site: https://www.rews.org.mt/?ts=1716373613327#/en/sdgr/603-2024-double-glazing-scheme-for-bir-ebbu-residents-active.

Prospective applicants can also call Servizz.Gov on freephone 153 for more information.

Suppliers can register their products from today through an email that must be sent to REWS at enquiry@rews.org.mt.