A man who is fresh out of prison told a court on Tuesday that he had returned to crime after facing huge financial problems including an electricity and water bill for €16,000 even though no one had lived at his place while he was in prison.

Francis Grech, 59 of Valletta, was back in court facing charges of stealing a mobile phone, perfumes and other items from shops in Valletta and a Christmas market in Floriana.

He was arrested after being spotted on CCTV footage.

In court, he initially pleaded not guilty and defence counsel Noel Bianco explained that his client had served a 10-year prison term and was unprepared to rejoin society.

His predicament included the €16,000 water and electricity bill he found for his residence. Somebody had hooked up on his electricity wires and stolen the supply. €7,000 have since been paid.

Grech has no fixed job and has a drug problem but will start a treatment programme in the coming days, counsel added.

At this point Grech changed his plea, admitting that he had resorted to theft because of his financial problems.

The court upheld a request for bail pending judgment against payment of a deposit of €1,000.

Police inspector Gabriel Micallef and lawyer Miryea Mifsud from the Attorney General's Office prosecuted. Lawyer Noel Bianco was defence counsel.