Since its inception in 1984, Parnis England Trucking Ltd, one of Malta’s leading trailer operators has built a long-lasting reputation of reliability, efficiency and integrity with their clientele over the years. Forming part of a family-owned group of companies, under the umbrella of W.J Parnis England established in 1899, carries forward a rich legacy of excellence spanning over a century.

Parnis England Trucking operates at the forefront of international logistics, specialising in Full Truck Loads (FTL) and Less than Truck Loads (LTL) trailer services from UK, mainland Europe, Malta and back. Having a fleet of their own state of the art tractors and trailers, allows the company to ensure seamless and secure transportation of goods, catering to the diverse needs of each client. Apart from having agreements in place with foreign trusted agents who aid expand their service offering by collecting from various other countries within their network, also assist by providing strategically located warehousing for consolidation of the goods to Malta.

In addition, Parnis England Trucking also forms part of extensive networks of partners allowing them to offer comprehensive coverage and efficient distribution solutions for those seeking reliable transportation services globally.

At the heart of Parnis England Trucking’s success is its highly trained staff, dedicated to delivering a personalised service tailored to meet the needs of each client’s unique requirements. With a deep commitment to customer satisfaction, the company’s personnel go above and beyond to ensure that every aspect of the transportation process is seamless and handled with care, all while maintaining competitive pricing.

In recognition of its commitment to security and quality, Parnis England Trucking proudly hold certificates such as the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) and ISO 9001:2015. These certificates highlight the company’s unwavering commitment to international standards and best practices, providing clients with peace of mind and assurance of an excellent service.

Looking to the future, Parnis England Trucking remains dedicated to continuing its legacy of providing top-tier transportation solutions for the generations to come.