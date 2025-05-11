Silence in the face of hunger

“We are faced with a determined and conscious intention. 2.4 million Gazans are hungry and in desperation. Desperate in the absence of any reaction of disapproval and protest from that world which hypocritically calls itself civilised.”

This was the conclusion of a front-page article penned by Roberto Cetera in the May 3 edition of the Vatican newspaper’s L’Osservatore Romano, carrying the title ‘The hunger of Gaza and the indifference of the world’.

He wrote: “Two months have now passed since March 2, when the Israeli armed forces closed all entrances to humanitarian aid in Gaza. Two months without food, drinking water, medicines, and any other basic necessities. It is not permissible to use food and water as a weapon of war. It is not possible to use food deprivation to push a people to deportation.”

Pope Francis’s work ethic

During the homily of one of the masses for Pope Francis, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernánde spoke about the late pope’s work ethic:

“In Buenos Aires, in the summer, if you didn’t find a priest you certainly found him. When he was in Argentina he never went out to dinner, to the theatre, for a walk or to see a movie, he never took a day off completely. His daily work was his response to God’s love, it was the expression of his concern for the good of others. And for these reasons, work itself was his joy, his nourishment, his rest.”

Appointed as pastor

The Vatican has published the full, unedited text and video of a 2021 interview, in which Noel Díaz – representing the California-based El Sembrador Nueva Evangelización network – spoke with Pope Francis about Scripture passages related to St Peter the Apostle.

“When Jesus anoints him bishop, priest, he anoints him because he is a shepherd,” Pope Francis had said. “He doesn’t anoint him to promote him, in order for him to be the head of an office. He doesn’t anoint him to organise the country politically. No. He anoints him to be a pastor.”

