Sharing the pain of others

Reading a homily prepared by the pope at a mass to mark the Jubilee of the Sick, Archbishop Rino Fisichella said:

“Facing suffering together makes us more human, and the ability to share the pain of others is an important step forward in any journey of holiness. Let us not exclude from our lives those who are frail, as at times, sadly, a certain mentality does today. Let us not banish suffering from our surroundings. On the contrary, let us turn it into an opportunity to grow together and to cultivate hope, thanks to the love that God first poured into our hearts, the love that, above all things, remains forever.”

Church is not a parliament

The Church in Italy concluded its second synodal assembly on April 3 with the publication, among other documents, of a message to the pope:

“Today we can say that this process has already been a training ground for synodality, which has taught us a style to be maintained in the future. We have taken important decisions, which have emerged from obedient listening to the Spirit and from frank dialogue among us. The Church is not a parliament, but a community of brothers and sisters gathered in the one faith in the Lord, the Crucified and Risen One (…).”

Christian joy

In a short message to the second synodal assembly of the churches in Italy, Pope Francis wrote about joy:

“Christian joy (…) is not an easy cheerfulness, it does not arise from comfortable solutions to problems, it does not avoid the cross, but springs from the certainty that the Lord never leaves us alone. I, too, have experienced it during my hospitalisation and now in this time of convalescence. Christian joy means entrusting oneself to God in all situations of life. Christian joy is never exclusive, but always inclusive, it is for everyone. It is fulfilled in the folds of daily life and sharing: it is a joy with wide horizons, which accompanies a welcoming style.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)