In Simon’s footsteps

The following is an extract from Pope Francis’s Palm Sunday homily read by Cardinal Leonardo Sandri: “Let us follow in Simon’s footsteps for he teaches us that Jesus comes to meet everyone, in every situation. When we see the great crowds of men and women whom hatred and violence are compelling to walk the road to Calvary, let us remember that God has made this road a place of redemption, for he walked it himself, giving his life for us. How many Simons of Cyrene are there in our own day, bearing the cross of Christ on their shoulders! Can we recognise them? Can we see the Lord in their faces, marred by the burden of war and deprivation? Faced with the appalling injustice of evil, we never carry the cross of Christ in vain; on the contrary, it is the most tangible way for us to share in his redemptive love.”

Record adult baptism in France

This Easter, a record number of adults – estimated 10,384 – and more than 7,400 teenagers, will be baptised in France. This is a 45% increase compared to 2024, when there were 7,135. The increase is seen across France and in all age groups, with 13 dioceses (out of a total of 98) even more than doubling their number of adult baptisms in one year.

Preserving in hope

In a joint message for Holy Week and Easter, Irish archbishops Eamon Martin and John McDowell said: “The journey to Calvary is a path people everywhere are walking this Holy Week. However, the knowledge that Jesus Christ walked that path before us, and continues to walk that path today, is central to the message of Holy Week and Easter. Whatever cross we carry, we do so with the strength of God upholding us; with Jesus by our side, we can truly overcome even the heaviest cross, the darkest situation. As Easter people, both here on the island of Ireland and around the world, we must continue to welcome the ‘dawn moments’, and nurture the green shoots of reconciliation and peace.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)