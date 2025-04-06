‘Lent a time of healing’

In a written Angelus message last Sunday the pope commented on the gospel reading of the fourth Sunday of Lent:

“In today’s gospel (Lk 15:1-3, 11-32) Jesus notices that the Pharisees are scandalised and murmur behind his back, instead of being happy because sinners come to him. So Jesus tells them about a father who has two sons: one leaves home, but then, having been reduced to poverty, he returns and is welcomed with joy. The other, the ‘obedient’ son, is indignant at his father and does not want to enter the feast.

“This is how Jesus reveals the heart of God: He is always merciful towards all; He heals our wounds so that we can love each other as brothers. Dearest friends, let us live this Lent as a time of healing, all the more as it is the Jubilee.”

Cardinal Parolin discusses peace

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, spoke during the third day of the Cattedra dell’Accoglienza – an event aimed at promoting issues related to hospitality, migration and social inclusion.

“In today’s tense global climate, we should speak less, remain silent when possible, and use words wisely to foster dialogue and unity rather than division. He said “many in Europe fear an invasion [of migrants]; this is a mis­conception that needs to be dismantled. We must adopt a more positive approach toward our brothers and sisters who are fleeing extreme poverty or conflict.”

Witness to God’s paternal face

In a brief message on March 19, Pope Francis encouraged participants in the Jubilee of Missionaries of Mercy to “bear witness to the paternal face of God, infinitely great in love, who calls everyone to conversion and renews us always with his forgiveness”.

“Conversion and forgiveness are the two gentle touches with which the Lord dries every tear from our eyes; they are the hands with which the Church embraces us, sinners; they are the feet on which we walk in our earthly pilgrimage.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)