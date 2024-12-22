The following are quotes from the pope’s message for the 58th World Day of Peace on January 1, 2025, on the theme “Forgive us our trespasses: grant us your peace”:

Hope-filled hearts

“Throughout this year, the Catholic Church celebrates the Jubilee, an event that fills hearts with hope. The Jubilee is an event that inspires us to seek to establish the liberating justice of God in our world. At the start of this Year of Grace we wish to hear the ‘desperate plea for help’ that God never fails to hear. We for our part feel bound to cry out and denounce the many situations in which the earth is exploited and our neighbours oppressed. These injustices can appear at times in the form of what St John Paul II called ‘structures of sin’.”

Threat to humanity

“Each of us must feel in some way responsible for the devastation to which the earth, our common home, has been subjected, beginning with those actions that, albeit only indirectly, fuel the conflicts that presently plague our human family. I think, in particular, of all manner of disparities, the inhuman treatment meted out to migrants, environmental decay, the confusion willfully created by disinformation, the refusal to engage in any form of dialogue and the immense resources spent on the industry of war. All these, taken together, represent a threat to the existence of humanity as a whole.”

Philanthropy is not enough

“At the beginning of this year, then, we desire to heed the plea of suffering humankind in order to feel called, together and as individuals, to break the bonds of injustice and to proclaim God’s justice. Sporadic acts of philanthropy are not enough. Cultural and structural changes are necessary, so that enduring change may come about.”

