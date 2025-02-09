Bishops criticise Trump on immigration

Several US Catholic bishops have reacted to President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders on immigration.

Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, Texas, condemned his “sweeping generalisations to denigrate any group, such as describing all undocumented immigrants as ‘criminals’ or ‘invaders’ to deprive them of protection under the law.” Seitz said this “is an affront to God, who has created each of us in his own image”.

Bishop Michael Burbidge said: “I encourage President Trump and congressional leaders to develop a national immigration policy that reflects the Catholic commitment to human dignity and the common good. We are a Church that stands for justice, not against the enforcement of law but for its application with mercy and understanding for the good of all persons and our country.”

The bishops of Maryland expressed solidarity with immigrants, and in a quote from Pope Francis, exhorted people to see in every migrant “not ‘a problem to be solved but ...brothers and sisters to be welcomed, respected, and loved’. The Church has always been a home for those in search of refuge and peace, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to welcome the stranger and embrace the vulnerable,” the Maryland bishops wrote.

Jesus our salvation

In last Sunday’s Angelus address Pope Francis spoke of Jesus as our light and salvation. He said: “God is present among his people – not because he dwells within four walls, but because he lives as a man among men. Jesus reveals the criteria by which all history and its drama are judged, as well as each of our lives. This criterion is love: whoever loves lives, whoever hates dies.”

The pope encouraged the faithful to examine their own spiritual expectations, asking themselves: “What am I waiting for in my life? What is my greatest hope? Does my heart desire to see the face of the Lord? Am I waiting for the manifestation of his plan of salvation for humanity?”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)