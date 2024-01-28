On gay couple blessings

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin was asked by reporters about the controversy about the blessing of same-sex couples. He said “it is always good... The important thing is that we always proceed according to what is called progress in continuity. In the Church there has always been change. The Church of today is not the Church of 2,000 years ago. The Church is open to the signs of the times; it is attentive to needs that arise, but it also must be faithful to the Gospel, it must be faithful to tradition, faithful to its heritage. But if this upheaval helps us walk according to the Gospel in responding, then it is welcome.”

Dutch bishops’ position

After the Catholic bishops of African states refused to bless people living in irregular unions, including homosexual ones, the Dutch bishops published their position.

“For someone living in an irregular or homosexual relationship, the ordained minister can say a simple prayer outside the context of a wedding celebration or prayer celebration. In this prayer, God can be asked for strength and assistance, invoking his Spirit, so that he/she understands God’s will for his/her life and can continue to grow. This makes it clear in the chosen words that it is not a blessing or confirmation of an irregular relationship and it also avoids confusion with a marriage that, according to the Catholic Church, can only be concluded between a man and a woman.”

Year of Prayer

During his Angelus address last Sunday, Pope Francis inaugurated a Year of Prayer ahead of the 2025 Jubilee, calling on the faithful “to intensify prayer to prepare us to live well this event of grace and to experience the power of God’s hope.” The pope said the Year of Prayer is dedicated “to rediscovering the great value and absolute need for prayer, prayer in personal life, in the life of the Church, prayer in the world.”