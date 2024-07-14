Pope Francis visited Trieste last Sunday for the conclusion of 50th Italian Catholic Social Week. Extracts from his speech and homily follow:

Indignant not scandalised

God is found precisely “in the dark corners of our lives and of our cities”, and among “the least, the forgotten, the discarded”.

“Let us not be scandalised by Jesus; but, on the contrary, let us be indignant at all those situations where life is degraded, wounded, and killed,” the pope pleaded. “Let us bring the prophecy of the Gospel into our flesh, by our choices even before our words.”

In a special appeal to the Church in Trieste, Pope Francis called on the faithful: “Strive ahead! Continue to be on the front line to spread the Gospel of hope, especially towards those arriving from the Balkan route and towards all those who, in body or spirit, need to be encouraged and comforted.”

No one must feel useless

“Everyone must feel part of a community project; no one must feel useless…. Certain forms of welfare that do not recognise the dignity of the person” are not acceptable, Pope Francis said, adding the disregard for human dignity “is the enemy of democracy, is the enemy of love of neighbour”.

“Certain forms of welfare that do not recognise the dignity of people are social hypocrisy. Let’s not forget this. And what is behind this distancing from social reality? There is indifference, and indifference is a cancer of democracy, a non-participation.”

No private faith

“As Catholics we cannot be satisfied with a marginal or private faith. This means not so much to be heard, but above all to have the courage to make proposals for justice and peace in the public debate.

“We have something to say, but not to defend privileges. This is political love, a form of charity that allows politics to live up to its responsibilities and get out of polarisations, these polarisations that impoverish and do not help understand and address the challenges.”

