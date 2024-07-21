Pope's three questions

In his Angelus on July 14, Pope Francis encouraged pilgrims to ask themselves:

“Do I taste the pleasure of proclaiming the Gospel, of bringing, where I live, the joy and light that come from an encounter with the Lord? And to do this, do I commit myself to walking with others, sharing ideas and skills with them, with an open mind and with a generous heart? And finally, do I know how to cultivate a lifestyle that is sober, a lifestyle that is attentive to the needs of my brothers and sisters?”

Pope's tweet on children

The UN marked World Population Day on July 11. In a tweet, the pope wrote “our world’s problem is not the number of children born. The problem is selfishness, consumerism and individualism, which make people satiated, lonely and unhappy.”

Rupnik’s artworks in US covered

The Knights of Columbus have covered two works by Slovenian artist Fr Marko Rupnik in Washington and Connecticut in the US. The priest is currently accused of multiple sexual assaults.

“Our first concern must be for victims of sexual abuse, who have suffered immense­ly, and who may be further injured by the ongoing display of the mosaics at the shrine,” Patrick Kelly, supreme knight of the Catholic organisation, said.

Bishops on divorce

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Caloocan, the Philippines, wrote in a pastoral statement that although the Philippines is the last country in the world where divorce is not legal, the country should show caution on a proposal to accept divorce.

The bishop wrote: “We know that our stubborn assertion that a genuine marriage cannot be dissolved is not necessarily shared by all religions, and we respect that. But still, should we not ask ourselves, based on research and statistics, whether the legalisation of divorce around the world has actually helped protect the common good and the well-being of the family?”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)