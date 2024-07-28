Beyond growth

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council, Mgr Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and permanent observer to the United Nations, spoke of an economy beyond growth:

“It is imperative that the economy is not solely focused on growth. In 1967, Pope Paul VI commented that ‘development… cannot be restricted to economic growth. To be authentic, it must... foster the development of each man and the whole man’. This integral vision of growth encompasses the right to life... and [what is] necessary for the proper development of life, including food, clothing, shelter, medical care, education, rest and the social services. How much still needs to be done for this to become a reality.”

Eucharist and mission

The Catholic church in the US organised a National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis. A guest speaker, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelisation, gave a homily about the Eucharist and mission. He said: “Mission is not just about work but also about the gift of oneself” and that “Jesus fulfils his mission by giving himself, his flesh, his presence to others as the Father wills it. The presence of Jesus in the Eucharist is a gift and the fulfilment of his mission.”

Resting and compassion

In his Angelus address on July 21, Pope Francis said:

“From the gospel, we learn that these two realities – resting and being compassionate – are linked: only if we learn how to rest can we have compassion. Indeed, it is only possible to have a compassionate gaze, which knows how to respond to the needs of others, if our heart is not consumed by the anxiety of doing, if we know how to stop and how to receive the grace of God, in the silence of adoration. We can ask ourselves: am I able to stop during my days?”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)