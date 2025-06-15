Pentecost’s meaning

On Pentecost, Pope Leo XIV spoke about the Holy Spirit:

“The Holy Spirit comes to challenge us, to make us confront the possibility that our lives are shrivelling up, trapped in the vortex of individualism. Sadly, oddly enough, in a world of burgeoning ‘social’ media, we risk being ever more alone. Constantly connected, yet incapable of ‘networking’; always immersed in a crowd, yet confused and solitary travellers.

“The Spirit of God allows us to find a new way of approaching and experiencing life. He puts us in touch with our inmost self, beneath all the masks we wear. He leads us to an encounter with the Lord by teaching us to experience the joy that is his gift. He convinces us, as we just heard in Jesus’s words, that only by abiding in love, will we receive the strength to remain faithful to his word and to let it transform us.”

Starvation not a solution

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, in his first press conference after the election of the pope spoke, among other things of the situation in Gaza, which he described as “inconceivable”.

“We can’t understand this and we can’t accept this. We call on all people to resolve this conflict in a different way. Starvation is not solving the situation; it is only making it worse. This is not acceptable. It is no way to resolve a conflict; it is only creating hate.”

Offer hope

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, addressed the leaders of 115 recognised lay associations and movements:

“Today, too, your groups are called to offer the men and women of this age the opportunity to find in Christ the true hope that illuminates life. Today, too, missionary initiatives must arise from your groups to communicate to the world the hope they have encountered. Today, too, young people must be trained to become men and women of hope in a world often crushed by despair and cynicism.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)