AI and ethical inspiration

On June 14, Pope Francis spoke to the G7 leaders on AI:

“We must remember that no innovation is neutral. Technology is born for a purpose and, in its impact on human society, always represents a form of order in social relations and an arrangement of power, thus enabling certain people to perform specific actions while preventing others from performing different ones. In a more or less explicit way, this constitutive power dimension of technology always includes the worldview of those who invented and developed it. This likewise applies to artificial intelligence programmes. In order for them to be instruments for building up the good and a better tomorrow, they must always be aimed at the good of every human being. They must have an ethical inspiration.”

‘Don’t forget the poor’

At a meeting, the pope urged 25 CEOs who are members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, “to not forget the poorest and the discarded”. He warned against “a certain ‘meritocracy’ used to legitimise the exclusion of the poor, who are judged as undeserving”. He attacked the idea that “a little philanthropy” could be considered sufficient. “The challenge is to include the poor in businesses,” he said, “to make them resources for the benefit of all… I dream of a world in which the discarded can become protagonists of change.”

Business leaders, he said, should pay attention to the struggles of young people, who are often “poor in resources, opportunities, and a future”.

The seeds God places

In his June 16 Angelus address, Pope Francis spoke about the seed God places in us: “The Lord places in us the seeds of his word and his grace, good and abundant seeds, and then, without ever ceasing to accompany us, he waits patiently. …May the Virgin Mary, who welcomed and made the seed of the Word grow within her, help us to be generous and confident sowers of the Gospel.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)