Confronting contrarieties

In his Angelus address on June 23, Pope Francis said:

“Jesus gathers us around him, he gives us his Word, he nourishes with his body and his blood, and then he invites us to set sail, to transmit everything we have heard and to share what we have received with everyone, in everyday life, even when it is difficult. Jesus does not spare us contrarieties but, without ever abandoning us, he helps us confront them. He makes us courageous. So we too, overcoming them with his help, learn more and more to hold onto him, to trust in his power, which goes far beyond our capacities, to overcome uncertainties and hesitations, closures and preconceptions, and he does this with courage and greatness of heart, to tell everyone that the Kingdom of Heaven is present, it is here, and that with Jesus at our side we can make it grow together, beyond all barriers.”

Stepping out of comfort zone

Pope Francis tweeted on June 21: “We are in the world to step out of our comfort zones and reach out to those in need. We will only find ourselves by giving ourselves for others, for life is gained only when we offer it for others.”

Love and politics

Bishop Olivier Leborgne of Arras, France, discussed politics and love with La Croix International: “I think a lot about Jesus’s new commandment, ‘Love one another as I have loved you’. It gives us the energy to dare to love as will and freedom. The commandment of love does not tell us who to vote for, but it has enormous political power. When our intelligence can be trapped by fear and violence, love saves us. Love is a determination of freedom for the good of others, up to the good of all, and that of the city, which is a political principle. It opens the challenge to all dominations, rejections, and exclusions and stimulates commitment to good, social peace, and the person’s dignity.”

