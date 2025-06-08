Measure of true love

In an address to families last Sunday, Pope Leo said:

“I would remind all married couples that marriage is not an ideal but the measure of true love between a man and a woman: a love that is total, faithful and fruitful. This love makes you one flesh and enables you, in the image of God, to bestow the gift of life.

“I encourage you, then, to be examples of integrity to your children, acting as you want them to act, educating them in freedom through obedience, always seeing the good in them and finding ways to nurture it.

“And you, dear children, show gratitude to your parents. To say ‘thank you’ each day for the gift of life and for all that comes with it is the first way to honour your father and your mother (cf. Ex 20:12).

“Finally, dear grandparents and elderly people, I recommend that you watch over your loved ones with wisdom and compassion, and with the humility and patience that come with age.”

Building a credible Church

Pope Leo XIV spoke about a credible Church when he ordained 11 new priests for the diocese of Rome.

“We live among the people of God so that we may stand before them with a credible witness. Together, we rebuild the credibility of a wounded Church, sent to a wounded humanity, within a wounded creation. It does not matter to be perfect, but it is necessary to be credible.”

Leo emphasised that the priesthood is not about authority but stewardship: “Not masters, but guardians,” he said. “The mission belongs to Jesus. He is risen, and he goes before us. None of us is called to replace him.”

Working for peace

Pope Leo XIV received more than 300 representatives of organisations that promote peace and encouraged them in their work.

“If you want peace, prepare institutions of peace. Increasingly we realise that this cannot simply involve political institutions, whether national or international, but requires all institutions – educational, economic and social.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)