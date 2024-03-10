More home, less market

During his Angelus address last Sunday, Pope Francis said:

“The invitation today, also for our Lenten journey, is to build a greater sense of home and less of a sense of the market in ourselves and around us. So, let us ask ourselves: first of all, what is my prayer like? Is it a price to be paid, or is it a moment of trusting abandonment, without looking at the clock?

"And how are my relationships with others? Am I capable of giving without expecting anything in return? Can I take the first step to break down the walls of silence and the voids of distance?”

Pope shares a secret

In his message for the first World Children’s Day, which will take place in Rome on May 25-26, Pope Francis shared a secret:

“I am going to share a special secret with you. If we really want to be happy, we need to pray, to pray a lot, to pray every day, because prayer connects us directly to God. Prayer fills our hearts with light and warmth; it helps us to do everything with confidence and peace of mind. Jesus constantly prayed to the Father,” the pope added. “Do you know what Jesus called him? In his language, he simply called him ‘Abba’, which means ‘Daddy’ (cf. Mk 14:36). Let’s do the same thing!”

Pierced and broken hearts

Pope Francis met members of the Talità Kum Association, an organisation of parents who have lost a child. After saying that their heart is “broken and pierced like that of Jesus on the cross”, he added:

“Pain, especially when it is so deep and devoid of explanations, needs to cling to the thread of a prayer that cries out to God, day and night... not attempting to resolve the drama, but to dwell on questions that always return.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)