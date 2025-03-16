Bishop arrested for celebrating mass

Chinese authorities consider celebrating an unauthorised mass a “serious crime”. Consequently, they have arrested Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou, for celebrating mass to inaugurate the Jubilee Year.

Bishop Shao, who is unrecognised by the government due to his refusal to join the state-sanctioned Catholic Patriotic Association, held the mass on December 27. This prompted the government to impose a fine of €25,000, which the bishop refused to pay.

Bishop Shao’s current whereabouts remain unknown.

Our temptations

On the first Sunday of Lent the pope wrote about Jesus’s temptations and our own:

“The devil whispers into our ear that God is not really our Father, that he has, in fact, abandoned us. Satan tries to convince us there is no bread for the hungry, least of all from stones, that angels will not come to our aid when we are falling, and that at best, the world is in the hands of evil powers that crush nations by their arrogant schemes and the brutality of war. Yet just when the devil would have us believe that the Lord is far from us, and would tempt us to despair, God draws all the closer to us, giving his life for the redemption of the world.

“In the face of temptation, we sometimes fall; we are all sinners. Our defeat, however, is not definitive, because following our every fall, God lifts us up by his infinite love and forgiveness.”

New ways to celebrate Lent

Writing in La Croix International, Isabelle Jonveaux, a sociologist of religion, mentioned a few new ways of celebrating Lent.

“In Switzerland, where I live, several dioceses have suggested ways to prepare for Easter in connection with Laudato si’.

“In Germany and Austria, in collaboration with Protestants, the Catholic Church has promoted a ‘car fast’.

“We are witnessing a new trend toward radicality, with a desire for bodily practices that fully engage individuals, avoiding anything ‘lukewarm’.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)